NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the southern Gulf for potential development in the latest 7 day outlook. This is a zone that various models have been putting an area of low pressure in next week. The current 7 day chance is up to 80%.

This wave continues to drift north at the moment and has not showed any signs of development yet. The likely course of this will be in the eastern Gulf towards the Big Bend of Florida or just south. A trough will be moving through the eastern U.S. which will lift this northeast and eventually across Florida into the western Atlantic.

This is not a threat to our area. We will continue to watch it through the week.