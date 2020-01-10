Gulf Coast meteorologists host severe weather round table

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen joined meteorologists from across the Gulf Coast in a round table discussion of the severe weather taking aim at the area overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Hank joined WKRG News 5’s Ed Bloodsworth, Jacob Lanier with WJTV in Jackson, and Griffin Hardy with WIAT in Birmingham, AL to discuss the severe weather threat.

The meteorologists cover any foreseen threats along the Southeast and Gulf Coast that are aid to hit this weekend.

Stay tuned to WGNO for full severe weather coverage.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 38°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 51°

Thursday

65° / 50°
Rain and thunder
Rain and thunder 80% 65° 50°

Friday

62° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 62° 46°

Saturday

60° / 51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 60° 51°

Sunday

60° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 60° 53°

Monday

64° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 64° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

Popular

Latest News

More News