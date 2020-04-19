Growing severe risk this afternoon into tonight.

For the second Sunday in a row, a Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms across north-central Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Severe outbreak again likely.

All forms of severe weather possible within the Moderate Risk, including 60-80mph winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) as far south as the I-10 corridor. Slight Risk(Level 2) for coastal south Louisiana.

Damaging winds & large hail will be the primary concerns; however, tornadoes will also be possible.

Similar to last weekend, some spots in south Louisiana will NOT see any rain at all. However, thunderstorms that do fire up will have the potential to be strong to severe.

High resolution forecast models showcasing potential of more robust complex of storms moving through south Louisiana late this afternoon and into early tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, & few tornadoes possible.

Stay weather aware this afternoon-evening, and have a way to receive warnings!