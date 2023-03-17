Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up anywhere from 20 to 30 degrees warmer this morning out ahead of yet another cold front!

Though our high forecast for Fridayis in the 70s, another cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the afternoon and upcoming weekend. Rain chances will ramp up shortly! Right now, timing appears to be this morning to early afternoon with eventual clearing.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for much of the viewing area with gusty winds and possible spin up tornadoes as main threats.

Once the front clears out, temperatures will drop considerably as we head into late afternoon and Friday night.

High temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 50s on both Saturday and Sunday, plus windy conditions will make it feel even cooler. We also have the chance for a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Sunday will be drier but still cool with mid 50s.

Temperatures at night will get colder as well. Expect lows in the low to mid 40s Saturday morning with mid to upper 30s to low 40s Sunday morning.