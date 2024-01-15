NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several Greater New Orleans schools are expected to announce closures ahead of the winter weather that will impact the area starting Monday night.

Orleans Parish

The Archdiocese of New Orleans will close its New Orleans school campuses on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Individual schools will decide whether to hold virtual instruction or cancel classes.

St. Tammany Parish

All St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Schools will reopen with normal schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

St. Charles Parish

All St. Charles Parish Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Campuses are expected to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

St. John the Baptist Parish

All St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will hold classes remotely on Tuesday, Jan.16. Normal classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Tangipahoa Parish

All schools within the Tangipahoa Parish School System will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. School district leaders said they will let the community know before 6 p.m. on Tuesday if class will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Hancock County

The Hancock County School District will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Staff and students will return to campus on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with free dress.

Plaquemines Parish

All schools within the Plaquemines Parish School Board will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, with plans to reopen Wednesday, pending weather conditions.

Washington Parish

Schools in the Washington Parish School System will have virtual classes on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

