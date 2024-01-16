NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several Greater New Orleans schools are expected to announce closures amid the winter weather that’s expected to impact the area into Wednesday.

Orleans Parish

New Orleans Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to the winter weather.

All InspireNOLA Charter Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to winter weather conditions. Officials said report card conferences and athletic events will also be canceled.

ReNEW Schools including ReNEW Laurel, ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron, ReNew Schaumburg, ReNEW Therapeutic Program and ReNEW Early Childhood Center will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to winter weather.

Algiers Charter schools including Martin Behrman Charter School Academy of Creative Arts and Sciences and L. B. Landry High School will have an asynchronous learning day on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to heating issues and low temperatures. A “banked” day will be used for students on May 17 to make up for the closure.

St. John the Baptist Parish

All St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to winter weather.

St. Tammany Parish

All St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to below freezing temperatures.

