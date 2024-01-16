NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Greater New Orleans woke up to iced over cars and roadways Tuesday morning after temperatures dropped significantly overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, where freezing rain is possible, until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Isolated rain showers have transitioned into freezing rain as the colder air filters in. Freezing rain is rain that freezes after falling to the surface, leading to light ice accumulations.

Be prepared for slick roads where the ice forms, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses, and on and off ramps. There are a lot of closures across the area.

It may be a good idea to avoid driving unless it is necessary until conditions improve Tuesday afternoon.

