NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It will continue to feel nice through the start of the weekend with very low humidity. You will certainly notice the difference this evening and the next few nights and mornings.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the upper 60s to around 70.

Look for temperatures to be back only in the mid 80s tomorrow and then upper 80s Sunday. Temperatures will be back around 90 by Monday. Rain chances will remain low. Expect some coastal showers and storms Saturday morning and then a few spotty showers inland on Sunday.