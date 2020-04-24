Great weekend ahead!

Beautiful weather is on the way through the weekend

Beautiful weather is on the way through the weekend. The cold front from Thursday has brought in some lower humidity around the area along with clear skies.

Today look for temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the afternoon. A light wind around 10 will be nice with the lower humidity.

A weak front is coming through later tonight and Saturday. This will bring a few clouds but likely no rain. It will however bring in a reinforcing shot of some drier air for the second half of the weekend.

Look for mid 80s tomorrow and low 80s Sunday. Next rain chance holds off until Wednesday.