Great weekend ahead!

Beautiful weather is on the way through the weekend

Beautiful weather is on the way through the weekend. The cold front from Thursday has brought in some lower humidity around the area along with clear skies.

Today look for temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the afternoon. A light wind around 10 will be nice with the lower humidity.

A weak front is coming through later tonight and Saturday. This will bring a few clouds but likely no rain. It will however bring in a reinforcing shot of some drier air for the second half of the weekend.

Look for mid 80s tomorrow and low 80s Sunday. Next rain chance holds off until Wednesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 68°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 67°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 80° 64°

Monday

81° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 81° 65°

Tuesday

83° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 67°

Thursday

83° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

11 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

