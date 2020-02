A really nice weekend of temperatures is on the way starting with Friday

A really nice weekend of temperatures is on the way starting with Friday. We are looking at sunny conditions today and mid to upper 60s. A west breeze should warm temperatures up a few degrees more. Look for winds around 10-15.

One more chilly night with upper 30s to the north Saturday morning and then low 40s to the south.

After that upper 60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday. There is a small chance of showers north of I-12 on Sunday but otherwise nice. Temperatures will stay warm into next week.