Great weather to start the week

It will be another beautiful afternoon around the area as we see sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for your Monday. Look for dry conditions to continue over the next couple of days. Today we will see afternoon temperatures back in the low 70s with light wind.

Humidity increases just a bit over the next couple of days. That could lead us to morning fog by the middle of the week ahead of the next cold front which is one again scheduled to come through on Thursday.

We do warm up more this week as afternoon highs get to 80 on Wednesday. Right now rain chances look small again with the front on Thursday.