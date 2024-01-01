Good Morning New Orleans and a Happy New Year! What an incredible start! Expect low to mid 40s north with upper 40s to near 50 south for a while longer before we rebound to 60s!

The next rain chance comes in later today. This will be mid to late morning and early afternoon. Expect scattered showers but not everybody is guaranteed to see rain. Rain amounts Monday should be very light, but a more substantial rain looks to move in on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s Monday but highs will be mostly in the 50s through the rest of the week.