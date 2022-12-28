Good Morning, New Orleans! The final week of the year includes a little bit of everything, but we are starting out above the freezing mark across most spots this morning! This is the last morning for 30s!

Winds will continue ramping up out of the southeast as a warming trend begins.

Expect 60s for highs through Wednesday with a couple spots making it to 70 before 70s return through late week. No need to protect the 3 Ps, pets, people, and plants as we approach Thursday morning.

Our next big round of rain arrives early Friday. At that point, localized street flooding will be possible.

Gradual warming continues after through New Years Eve and New Years Day.