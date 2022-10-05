Our weather pattern will stay pretty similar to the past couple of days. Look for clouds again on Wednesday before more sun comes back on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s the next couple of afternoons.

Friday still looks like the warmest day with upper 80s ahead of a weak cold front. This front will not produce any rain but will bring another shot of lower humidity for the weekend with cooler nights and pleasant afternoons.

In the tropics, a wave moving through the western Atlantic currently has a high chance of development over the next 5 days. Right now there is no indication this will move into the northern Gulf or be an issue for the northern Gulf Coast. Most models show high pressure over the Gulf will continue to push this toward Central America.