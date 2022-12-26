Temperatures continue to stay well below normal for late December following our most recent blast of arctic air, but a nice warm up is on the way.

Overnight, temperatures will generally stay at or just above freezing for the Northshore with most locations seeing lows in the low 30s. South of Lake Pontchartrain, it will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer with lows generally in the 40s.

Sunny skies are expected once again on Tuesday as high temperatures warm into the upper 50s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will be even warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The warm, spring-like temperatures then stick around through the end of the week. Rain chances remain low until Friday, when widespread showers are forecast to return. Rain may linger through Friday night into Saturday.