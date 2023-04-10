After days of on and off rain, the front hanging over the Gulf Coast is finally moving out of the region.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this morning as temperatures gradually rise from the 50s or low 60s to the 70s by this afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool much of this week with highs only reaching around 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for much of the area Monday as winds pick up out of the east and northeast. Winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour are likely with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

A Coastal Flood Warning or Advisory is issued for parts of the area with consistent rainfall amounts plus winds causing some concern for rising water through Thursday.

Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances will return to the forecast as an area of low pressure develops over the northern Gulf of Mexico.