Grab your umbrella as the Saints go marching in Sunday!

Happy Saturday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early next week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by mid-week. Again, look for heavy downpours in the early morning into afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 73°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 74° 73°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 83° 73°

Monday

82° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 82° 70°

Tuesday

80° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 80° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 81° 69°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 82° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 82° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
74°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

6 AM
Showers
35%
75°

75°

7 AM
Showers
45%
75°

76°

8 AM
Showers
45%
76°

79°

9 AM
Showers
55%
79°

80°

10 AM
Showers
52%
80°

82°

11 AM
Showers
52%
82°

82°

12 PM
Showers
55%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

