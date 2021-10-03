Grab the umbrella Monday!

Happy Sunday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next couple of days. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! This weekend, we have seen a little bit of everything. We’ll continue with a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early this week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a couple of days before we see more improvements by mid-week. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon and evening on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future with slightly less humidity!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 78° 72°

Monday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 82° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 68°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 70°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 82° 70°

Friday

83° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 16% 83° 69°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
14%
73°

73°

6 AM
Few Showers
33%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
47%
73°

75°

8 AM
Showers
51%
75°

77°

9 AM
Showers
51%
77°

79°

10 AM
Showers
54%
79°

80°

11 AM
Showers
54%
80°

82°

12 PM
Light Rain
60%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
82°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
81°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
81°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
78°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
75°

73°

11 PM
Showers
59%
73°

