Grab the umbrella for Sunday Funday!

Good evening! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s or 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Sunday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last weekend.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

82° / 79°
Clear
Clear 0% 82° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 90° 79°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 87° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 78°

Friday

87° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 34% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 PM
Clear
2%
82°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
80°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
81°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
82°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
88°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
89°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
89°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
86°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
85°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

82°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

Interactive Radar

