Grab the umbrella for more than your second-line!

Happy Sunday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! This weekend, we have seen a little bit of everything. We’ll continue with a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early next week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by mid-week. Again, look for heavy downpours in the early morning into afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future with slightly less humidity!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 81° 72°

Monday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 81° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 69°

Wednesday

81° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 81° 70°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 82° 70°

Friday

83° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 17% 83° 69°

Saturday

83° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

3 AM
Showers
35%
74°

74°

4 AM
Showers
45%
74°

74°

5 AM
Showers
38%
74°

73°

6 AM
Showers
43%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

8 AM
Showers
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Showers
50%
77°

79°

10 AM
Showers
45%
79°

80°

11 AM
Showers
45%
80°

81°

12 PM
Showers
49%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
80°

