Gov. Edwards holds conference after touring Laura damage in Central and North Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards, along with members of his cabinet, flew over Central and North Louisiana parishes on Friday, August 28, to survey the damage caused by Laura.

Gov. Edwards was also expected to meet with local leaders on Friday afternoon.

Afterward, Gov. Edwards held a press conference at the Ruston Regional Airport to discuss the damage. That press conference was originally expected to begin at 4 PM but was moved up to 2:30 PM due to weather.

