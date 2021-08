BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a weather briefing on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Ida on Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

The conference will be at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy located at 7901 Independence Blvd. in

Baton Rouge, La.

This will be the third weather briefing Edwards has done regarding Hurricane Ida.