Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency, set to hold 3 p.m. briefing on Hurricane Delta preparations

Weather

by: Carolyn Roy

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state’s response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall in South Louisiana on Friday or Saturday.

Edwards is set to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon on the state’s preparations for the storm, which reached major Category 4 strength on Tuesday morning. The briefing is set to get underway at at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 4 storm and will enter into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, with wind speeds greater than 130 miles per hour. While it is currently projected to weaken a bit before landfall, it may be a Category 3 storm and significant impacts are expected. Wind, rain and surge will likely be substantial.

“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Gov. Edwards said. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”

“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard. Be prepared,” Gov. Edwards said.

Click here to read the Governor’s emergency order.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Delta is now a Category 4. Here's the latest.

Hurricane Delta intensifying. Growing risk to Louisiana.

Monday 10 PM weather update on Delta

Monday 10-5 5pm weather update

Latest on Tropical Storm Delta

All eyes on Tropical Depression 26 with growing risk to the Gulf Coast.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 73°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 79° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 76°

Thursday

83° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 83° 76°

Friday

82° / 74°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 90% 82° 74°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Windy with periods of rain
Windy with periods of rain 60% 84° 71°

Sunday

87° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 87° 72°

Monday

87° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News