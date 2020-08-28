Gov. Edwards is requesting disaster fund, following Hurricane Laura

Weather

by: Anum Siddiqui

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Governor John Bel Edwards is requesting a major disaster declaration for 23 parishes in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The request was made through a letter to President Trump.

“Our people are strong and we will get through these trying times, and a major disaster declaration is the first step in bringing critical aid to our communities. I appreciate the President’s consideration of my request and for the support of the federal government as Louisiana responds not only to this disastrous storm, but also to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is complicating our traditional Hurricane Season plans,” Edwards said.

If the declaration is approved FEMA assistance will be provided to those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The governors request can be viewed here.

Hurricane Laura has taken 11 lives in Louisiana.

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 100% 91° 76°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 78°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 77°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

89°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
89°

88°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

87°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
87°

87°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

Popular

Latest News

More News