Gov. Edwards Declares State of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Beta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday morning in advance of Tropical Storm Beta, which could impact Louisiana in the coming days.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the declaration will allow the state to assist local governments with their response to the storm, which is currently located off the coast of Texas in the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to make landfall near the middle Texas coast late Monday or early Tuesday as a tropical storm.

“Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for much of Louisiana’s coastline and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday,” Gov. Edwards said. “Storm surge of one to four feet is expected across the Texas and Louisiana coast tonight through Wednesday or Thursday. This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously.”

Click here to read the emergency declaration.

“During this event, the National Weather Service indicates the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and a slight risk of tornadic activity,” the governor’s office warns. “Water is already crossing some coastal routes. Please remember to avoid driving on flooded roadways. If you have placed debris from Hurricane Laura along roadways for pickup, please make sure it is not blocking drainage systems while the threat of Beta exists.”

As a reminder, a list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. Here are some examples of what you and your family may need in the event you must evacuate or shelter in place:

A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and extra water

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP’s The Get A Game Plan Podcast. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.