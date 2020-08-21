Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency as dual tropical systems threaten Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – On Friday afternoon, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in advance of potential landfall from Tropical Depression 14, expected to become Tropical Storm Marco, and Tropical Storm Laura, both of which could impact Louisiana in the coming week.

“Louisiana is in a unique situation in that it is in the cone of two storms, which could impact different areas of the state in the coming days. It is too soon to know exactly where, when or how these dual storms will affect Louisiana, but now is the time for our people to prepare for these storms,” Gov. Edwards said. “This evening I declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to assist local governments as they begin their preparations.”

“It should not be lost on any Louisianan that in addition to twin tropical weather threats, we still have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Edwards added. “It is critical that you include relevant supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizer, in your emergency kits. COVID-19 does not become less of a threat because of tropical weather.”

Click here to read the emergency declaration.

Gov. Edwards held a Unified Command Group meeting and received a briefing from the National Weather Service this afternoon. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring these storms and the state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since March to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

GOHSEP provides preparedness advice on its GetAGameplan.org website. People should check their emergency supplies and remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least three days.

Supply kits should include:

A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil

A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID19 concerns

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water

The Governor’s office will share updates about potential severe weather and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting LAGOV to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.