Gorgeous weekend, changes on the way Monday!

Happy Saturday! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes early next week!

Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right?

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 50s or 60s across many spots south of it!

Instead, temperatures rose into the low 70s for highs today with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 63°

Sunday

76° / 68°
AM Fog/PM Sun
AM Fog/PM Sun 10% 76° 68°

Monday

78° / 61°
PM Showers
PM Showers 50% 78° 61°

Tuesday

71° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 47% 71° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 69° 57°

Thursday

72° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 72° 68°

Friday

78° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 78° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 PM
Clear
3%
69°

68°

8 PM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

12 AM
Foggy
3%
65°

65°

1 AM
Foggy
5%
65°

66°

2 AM
Foggy
9%
66°

65°

3 AM
Foggy
9%
65°

64°

4 AM
Foggy
9%
64°

64°

5 AM
Foggy
9%
64°

64°

6 AM
Foggy
9%
64°

64°

7 AM
Foggy
9%
64°

64°

8 AM
Foggy
9%
64°

67°

9 AM
Foggy
8%
67°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
70°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
72°

