Gorgeous Louisiana temps on tap for Saturday morning ⚜️

We are in the midst of some beautiful mid-September weather with low humidity and clear conditions. This is going to last another 24-36 hours before changes move back in. 

For tonight look for another round of cool and refreshing temperatures by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s north with the upper 60s to low 70s south. It will feel amazing during the early morning time frame. 

We warm back into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon with dry air and plenty of sun. Chances start to move back in on Sunday. A tropical wave will move into the western Gulf and bring moisture up into our area. This will mean rain chances come back Sunday afternoon and stay with us through at least Wednesday. 

That wave currently has a high chance of development over the next 5 days from the Hurricane Center. Right now it does not look like we will see any direct impacts from the system, but we will likely see several days of rain chances and some of that could be locally heavy. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 69°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 88° 75°

Sunday

86° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 86° 76°

Monday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 76°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Thursday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Clear
1%
79°

77°

9 PM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
1%
73°

73°

12 AM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
1%
72°

72°

2 AM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
3%
71°

71°

4 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

5 AM
Clear
3%
70°

71°

6 AM
Clear
3%
71°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
70°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
4%
81°

