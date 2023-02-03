Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up cooler after a round of storms came through on Thursday ahead of yet another cold front!

Temperatures are now in the 40s or 50s across our area, but a seasonal afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 50s to 60s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Saturday morning, even at or below freezing north of the lake. A light freeze is possible, so remember to protect people, pets, and plants. We’ll be above freezing on the Southshore.

Daytime high temperatures will remain the 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have clouds returning into Sunday and rain chances back by the middle of next week.