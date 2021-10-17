Gorgeous forecast for Sunday!

Happy Sunday as this is the most absolutely stunning afternoon! After our most recent cold front moved through, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days! Certainly, this is less breezy than yesterday!

Highs today will reach 70s again! Sunny and 75! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying Sunday activities outdoors! Sunshine galore, too, enjoy it! I hope you can go outside at a point.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 62°

Monday

77° / 66°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 3% 77° 66°

Tuesday

81° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 81° 74°

Thursday

81° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 81° 71°

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 81° 66°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
63°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
1%
63°

65°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

Interactive Radar

