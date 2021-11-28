Gorgeous forecast for Sunday!

Happy Sunday! Last night and this morning, we were experiencing rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana.

Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the theme.

Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your week ahead! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 30s and 40s across many spots!

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s for highs with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for the first week of December. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

61° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 61° 49°

Monday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 63° 48°

Tuesday

70° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 70° 54°

Wednesday

73° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 73° 57°

Thursday

74° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 74° 58°

Friday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 74° 61°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 73° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
59°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
58°

56°

11 PM
Clear
7%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
7%
55°

55°

1 AM
Clear
7%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
7%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
7%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
11%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
11%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
7%
51°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
50°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
52°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
56°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

