The first fall front of the season for our area is on the way and will bring really nice weather over the next few days. The big story will be the lower humidity through Thursday. That will mean cool and pleasant nights with warm and dry days.

Look for temperatures to top out in the mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. It will still feel warm during the day. The big impact of the drier air will be the evening through morning time frame.

Overnight lows will be dropping into the low to mid 60s through Thursday morning along and north of I-12. Look for low 70s in the immediate New Orleans area but there will be some 60s outside the city on the south shore as well.

Rain chances will stay offshore through the week. Humidity will come back though on Friday and it will feel less comfortable through the upcoming weekend.