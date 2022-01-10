Gorgeous forecast for Monday!

Happy Monday as a gorgeous one continues across southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, another cold front came to town bringing severe thunderstorms across Northshore locations.

Now, we are dealing much cooler air with the theme of sunshine plus clouds.

Sunday broke the record forecast for warmest ever January 9th locally as highs reached 82 degrees. Now, highs are in the 50s. Tonight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and many Northshore spots will flirt with freezing.

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 36 degrees for several hours. Pipes will be fine tonight. The forecast for Tuesday will look very similar to today’s. As the week continues, anticipate a gradual warm up. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.