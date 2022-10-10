Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures were in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through tomorrow.

Expect a lot of sun over the next two days. Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. Today and tomorrow will be two of the nicest this week. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to 60s south. Wednesday, we see humidity values briefly rise before quickly falling. At that point, rain chances do return for the first time in a while.

A weak cold front will come through late week to bring humidity down all the more. Once it passes, we’re back to today’s pattern of high pressure dominating with quiet conditions!

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Have a great week!