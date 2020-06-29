Goodbye June, hello July! Seasonal forecast for holiday week and weekend ahead!

We welcome July officially Wednesday, and a very seasonal pattern will be beginning to set up all week. Though heavy downpours spanning part of Louisiana end tonight to overnight, rain in our area likely keeps returning each afternoon on radar with daytime heating.

Unlike these past seven days, the themes become considerable heat and humidity more than anything Monday through Friday.

Highs reach upper 80s or low 90s while lows reach low 70s, yet it will seem much hotter once adding mugginess.

National Hurricane Center Meteorologists are still not monitoring any tropical development near Gulf waters.

As far as sunscreen, lather up upon stepping outside… Drink ample water, too, staying hydrated when feels-like temperatures rise above local actual temperatures.

