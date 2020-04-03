Good weekend ahead

We are looking at a nice weekend on the way over the next couple of days

We are looking at a nice weekend on the way over the next couple of days. There will be some rain chances but these should remain low through the area.

A zonal flow is in place across the deep south which means not a lot of large storm systems coming through. Expect little disturbances to bring off and on rain chances for the region, but not necessarily for our immediate viewing area.

For your Friday we could see a few sprinkles or a brief shower pop up from some of the cloud cover. Again not much overall.

The best rain chance will be overnight Saturday night into early Sunday. This will be mostly before daybreak on Sunday. Even this rain amount would be light. Most of the area will not see much.

Look for afternoon temperatures 80-82 each afternoon with a lot of the day in the upper 70s.