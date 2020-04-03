Good weekend ahead

Watch Now
We are looking at a nice weekend on the way over the next couple of days

We are looking at a nice weekend on the way over the next couple of days. There will be some rain chances but these should remain low through the area.

A zonal flow is in place across the deep south which means not a lot of large storm systems coming through. Expect little disturbances to bring off and on rain chances for the region, but not necessarily for our immediate viewing area.

For your Friday we could see a few sprinkles or a brief shower pop up from some of the cloud cover. Again not much overall.

The best rain chance will be overnight Saturday night into early Sunday. This will be mostly before daybreak on Sunday. Even this rain amount would be light. Most of the area will not see much.

Look for afternoon temperatures 80-82 each afternoon with a lot of the day in the upper 70s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 82° 66°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

80° / 67°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 80° 67°

Monday

82° / 72°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 82° 72°

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 75°

Wednesday

90° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 74°

Thursday

87° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 87° 72°

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

