Good weather for the big travel day

Temperatures will warm up more Wednesday afternoon after a chilly morning. Southeasterly flow will increase and that will boost temperatures into the low 70s. Expect clouds to increase as well. Winds will be around 10 through the day so that will make it feel a little cooler.

Thanksgiving looks mild with the mid 70s. The cold front looks to move through a little sooner now so expect a few showers later in the day Thursday. Overall we are going to see light rainfall totals but after sunset expect rain chances to be higher.

Much cooler weather moves in behind the front heading into the weekend. We will see highs only in the low 60s Friday afternoon with mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 72° 61°

Thursday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 74° 52°

Friday

60° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 60° 47°

Saturday

65° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 65° 53°

Sunday

62° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 59% 62° 49°

Monday

64° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 64° 52°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 68° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
63°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

Interactive Radar

