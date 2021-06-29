Good morning! Warm forecast for Tuesday with rain chances!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s, depending on where rain has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June, early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with low chances for organization on satellite!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Monday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 85° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 87° 76°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 45% 85° 77°

Friday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 47% 87° 78°

Saturday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 77°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 82° 76°

Monday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 37% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
18%
78°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
18%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
83°

83°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
83°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
82°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
84°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
83°

84°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

Interactive Radar

