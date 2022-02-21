Happy Monday! Our forecast for the next 48 hours is warm! Right now, we are a lot warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach 70s, but we are starting out in the 60s, so layers will be best.

Enjoy this forecast for more warmth through mid-week. Temperatures fall again looking to your weekend mornings.

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s before yet again upper 60s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 60s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Rain chances return overnight Thursday as yet another front approaches, but the forecast for Muses looks dry.

Have a lovely President’s Day today and night tonight! We have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!