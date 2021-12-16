Good Morning, New Orleans!

Good Morning! The forecast for your Thursday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, then the rain chances return tomorrow to late weekend and next week.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk for severe thunderstorms, so some good news in comparison on last weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 78° 66°

Friday

77° / 69°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 77° 69°

Saturday

76° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 76° 53°

Sunday

60° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 11% 60° 49°

Monday

59° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 59° 51°

Tuesday

61° / 51°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 61° 51°

Wednesday

64° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 64° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
72°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
12%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
12%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
67°

