Good Morning, New Orleans! Storms again in Wednesday’s outlook!

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Wednesday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. We continue flirting with records through New Year’s Eve!

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances increase.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today as a few localized heavy downpours may be accompanied by gusty winds or hail.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

Beyond tomorrow, rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 80° 71°

Thursday

79° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 44% 79° 71°

Friday

80° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 80° 72°

Saturday

79° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 79° 57°

Sunday

59° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 59° 36°

Monday

51° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 51° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 62° 54°

