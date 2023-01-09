Good Morning, New Orleans! Hopefully you got to look up at that gorgeous full moon over the weekend! We saw rain in the morning Sunday, and temperatures have cooled down some in the last 24 hours.

Our forecast for today will be nice with partly cloudy conditions around the area once again!

Expect late peaks of sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 40s and 50s into the 60s Monday afternoon.

You’re waking up tomorrow to cooler weather as 40s and 50s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!