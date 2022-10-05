Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through your week into next weekend.

Expect a lot of sun over the next few days. A few more clouds do move in today, but rain chances stay minimal. Daytime highs will remain in the low 80s. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to 60s south.

Temperatures begin to warm a little through the week, but it will still be beautiful. Humidity stays low, too, to match actual temperatures with feels like temperatures. A front will come through Friday to bring temperatures down all the more.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

We are watching one area of possible development in the tropics other than Tropical Depression Twelve, which is of no concern locally.

The system is looking very healthy this morning as it gets set to move into the eastern Caribbean. This will follow a similar track to the wave that formed Ian over the next couple of days.

Right now there is no indication this will move into the northern Gulf or be an issue for our area. It is likely a high pressure area will continue to push this to central America. However it is going to be moving through the same region that Ian did before it formed, meaning that is an area that we could see development move north.

This will be worth watching through the week.