Good Morning, New Orleans! We saw rain in the weekend outlook, and this helped us cool down considerably. A few showers will help out with brief relief this week, but rain chances will be tougher to come by than last week.

Our forecast for Tuesday afternoon is hot with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions around the area. You can expect low 90s. Humidity values will be a bit lower, as well!

Expect sunshine with temperatures feeling like low 100s with such few rain chances.

The tropics are still quiet as a result of Saharan Dust plumes, but we are watching a couple of small areas of unorganized thunderstorms for low development potential.