Good Morning and a Happy Halloween! We are waking up today to 50s and 60s after Saturday’s cold front! You can expect a more quiet forecast for your holiday!

The forecast for these next 24 hours is quiet with high pressure around!

Temperatures will top out about sunny and 75 this afternoon. Moisture begins returning late week, so at that point, you’ll see 80s back on the map. Scary?!

Trick-or-treating looks ideal as we remain in the 60s or 70s, have a great night tonight! Tuesday’s outlook is copy and pasted from Monday’s, but moisture begins returning late week.