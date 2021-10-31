Golden forecast for All Saints Day!

Happy Halloween after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than both Thursday and Friday!

Highs today reached 70s again! Sunny and 73! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when you were enjoying trick or treating! Another gorgeous forecast for All Saints Day is on its way as we welcome November!

I’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!