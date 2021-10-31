Golden forecast for All Saints Day!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Halloween after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than both Thursday and Friday!

Highs today reached 70s again! Sunny and 73! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when you were enjoying trick or treating! Another gorgeous forecast for All Saints Day is on its way as we welcome November!

I’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

66° / 60°
Fair
Fair 0% 66° 60°

Monday

77° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 77° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 76° 60°

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 74° 62°

Thursday

67° / 52°
Showers
Showers 53% 67° 52°

Friday

64° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 64° 52°

Saturday

65° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 65° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
65°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

69°

7 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

8 PM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

9 PM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
4%
66°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News