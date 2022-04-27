Good Morning, New Orleans! Coming off of a hot weekend across the city and region, our forecast for this week is cooler these next few days!



Temperatures will remain in 70s early today before upper 70s or low 80s return this afternoon into our upcoming weekend! We top out about 82-84 degrees approaching Thursday before warmth returns Friday.

Rain chances remain low, so some good news as we welcome back Jazz Fest, and another Pelicans Playoff game!

Humidity will be increasing but still low, as well, after a muggy weekend! We do see wind speeds increasing, adding a slight breeze this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning, everyone will wake up warmer again in the 50s or 60s. Have a great day today!