Go! Outside! Perfect forecast for the weekend!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? After a cold front swept through Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures for these last 48 hours.

Finally, something so positive to mention in our weather department!

Your forecast for our first officail weekend of fall includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 50s. Across the Southshore, expect upper 50s to low 60s!

Mid week, we start to warm up slightly and reintroduce minimal rain chances! Enjoy this stunning forecast for these next few days!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 62°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 64°

Sunday

84° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 84° 67°

Monday

84° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 84° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 85° 72°

Wednesday

84° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 73°

Thursday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

7 PM
Clear
1%
73°

71°

8 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

9 PM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
1%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
3%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
3%
64°

64°

3 AM
Clear
3%
64°

64°

4 AM
Clear
3%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
3%
63°

63°

6 AM
Clear
4%
63°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
63°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
72°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

