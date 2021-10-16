Go outside! Perfect forecast for the weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amanda Shaw Hurricane Ida Benefit Concert

Happy Saturday as this is the most absolutely stunning evening ahead! After our most recent cold front moved through, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days!

Expect highs today to reach 70s! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying Sunday morning coffee outdoors! Sunshine galore, too, enjoy it! I hope you can go outside at a point.

We have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Cold front for the weekend

Cooler temps, lower humidity in our future for this weekend!

One more day of summer temps before the big cold front!

Warm with spotty showers today

Fall back in time for the weekend

Fall inching closer day by day!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 60°
Fair
Fair 0% 70° 60°

Sunday

74° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 62°

Monday

75° / 65°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 0% 75° 65°

Tuesday

79° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 79° 73°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 81° 73°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 82° 72°

Friday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

6 AM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

7 AM
Clear
0%
61°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News