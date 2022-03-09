Good Morning, New Orleans! The forecast for Wednesday will be cooler and gloomy with on and off rain chances as severe weather threats have ended.

Temperatures are now in the 40s or 50s with wind speeds between 10 and 15 miles an hour, so we do have a subtle wind component.

All day Wednesday, we continue with the theme of seasonal weather!

This afternoon, we top out in the upper 50s or low 60s, but 70s return for Thursday and Friday. 50s for highs return into your weekend once again. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Rain chances are in the forecast for today before tapering off tomorrow.

Humidity will come back into our forecast for late week, and colder air is the theme over this weekend. We likely see our final freeze of the season on the Northshore waking up in 20s by Sunday morning.

Have a great day today!